Why Gina Kirschenheiter Revealed Shannon Beador's Secret To Heather Dubrow

CLIP12/07/21
Gina Kirschenheiter is keeping things real! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," breaks down all the drama ensuing on the new season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Gina claims Shannon Beador's problem this season is that there is no "ding dongs left" to manipulate. Plus, Gina reveals why Heather Dubrow's return "relieved pressure" for the cast.

