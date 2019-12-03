Also available on the NBC app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is happily married to Lauren Hashian, but it took him awhile to get down the aisle again. The "Jumanji: The Next Level" star admitted his split from first wife Dany Garcia delayed his decision to propose to his new bride. "My divorce did a number on me," Dwayne told WSJ. Magazine. "I wasn't fearful of getting married again. There was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient." The lovebirds secretly tied the knot in Hawaii in August 2019 after more than a decade — and two daughters — together.

