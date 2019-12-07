Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle has a friend in Daniel Radcliffe. The “Harry Potter” star spoke with People Now about the royal, saying he feels “terrible” for her. His comments come after an intense year for Meghan and Prince Harry, who have been subject to tons of coverage by the media and have had their every move under intense scrutiny from the public. With everything from Meghan not meeting President Trump on an official royal visit to their use of certain types of planes being scrutinized.

Appearing: