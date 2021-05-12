Also available on the nbc app

Constance Wu has always had her heart set on acting, and the only time she ever wavered was when a relationship got in the way! "I had a moment back in my New York days where I 'quit' for a little bit, but that actually wasn't because of how hard it was. … That was like a boy wanted me to quit – whatever," the "Solos" star told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall, calling it a "dumb decision." She added that the actual challenges of acting have never stopped her: "It's very much a part of my soul. So even if I'd never became a financially successful actor, I'd still be an actor." Constance also shared details on her new Amazon Original anthology series "Solos," the challenges of shooting alone, and what it was like to memorize a 30-page monologue. "Solos" premieres May 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

