Why Christian Siriano Is 'Praying' For The Athleisure Trend To End In 2020

Christian Siriano is one of the hottest names in the fashion industry! The designer joined Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover to chat about the new season of "Project Runway." He also revealed why he has a tough time saying no to dressing celebs, explaining that he loves the challenge no matter how busy he is. Christian also shared what fashion trend he's praying will be over in 2020!

