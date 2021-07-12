Also available on the nbc app

Chip and Joanna Gaines chatted with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about launching Magnolia Network and what their goals are with the new network. The duo also discusses Chip’s new longer hair and reveal if they’ve ever considered calling it quits in their relationship. “Divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us. And so somehow that little foundation has definitely served us well because things have definitely been challenging, we’re not perfect and we have issues and trials and errors just like anybody… We’re in it forever,” Chip said. Magnolia Network launches on July 15.

Appearing: