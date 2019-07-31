Why Ashley Iaconetti Thinks Hannah B. Should Get Another Shot At Being 'Bachelorette'

Also available on the NBC app

Should Hannah Brown have another shot of finding love on "The Bachelorette"? "BIP" alum Ashley Iaconetti totally thinks she does! On this episode of "The Bachelorette: The Morning After," Ashley I. breaks down what went down during the hit show's dramatic finale. From Hannah dumping Jed Wyatt to asking Tyler Cameron out for drinks, Access is dishing on all of it! Plus, who really has what it takes to be the next "Bachelor"?

Appearing: