Royal fans have noticed that as of late Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s Twitter account has commenting restrictions in place. But why? Well, the Palace confirmed to People that comments have been limited to accounts that the royal Twitter page is following or those mentioned in the tweet, after some recent interaction with the Twitter page had been deemed as abusive. Some are speculation it is due to the drama being stirred up with this season of “The Crown,” which shows Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana’s relationship.

