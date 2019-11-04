Access
WEEKDAYS

Why Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Keeping Their Birth Private?

CLIP04/11/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover talk about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to keep their birth private. Watch to find out more.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle baby, Meghan Markle birth, royal, royals, royalty, the royal family, uk royals, duchess of sussex, royal baby, prince harry, prince harry Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle prince harry, the queen, queen elizabeth, kate middleton, prince william, princess charlotte, prince louis, prince george
S20192 minHighlightNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Liam Hemsworth Returns To Instagram After Filing For Divorce From Miley Cyrus
CLIP 08/29/19
Willa Ford Spills The Cutest Reason Why Her 'Mind Was Blown' After Working With Scott Disick
CLIP 08/28/19
How Did Taylor Swift React To John Travolta Confusing Jade Jolie For Her At The MTV VMAs?
CLIP 08/28/19
Sarah Hyland Left The Raunchiest Reply On Fiancé Wells Adams' Comment About Her 'Broken Hip'
CLIP 08/28/19
Mandy Moore Lovingly Remembers Late Ex-Boyfriend DJ AM On His 10-Year Death Anniversary
CLIP 08/28/19
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Dinner at a Pub With Archie Proving They’re Just Like Us
CLIP 08/28/19
Charlie Puth and Wayne Brady Improv Hilarious Songs On Tour Bus With David Dobrik
CLIP 08/28/19
Jade Roper Gets Candid About Son's Health Issues 1 Month After Emergency Home Birth
CLIP 08/28/19
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Calls Off Her Engagement With Prison Pen Pal
CLIP 08/28/19
Prince William, Kate Middleton And Kids Fly Budget Airline Home From Vacation
CLIP 08/28/19
Pete Davidson Reportedly Dating 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Actress Margaret Qualley
CLIP 08/28/19
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nursery For Archie Honors Princess Diana
CLIP 08/28/19
Artem Chigvintsev Confesses Being Cut From 'DWTS' Was Like A 'Punch In The Stomach'
CLIP 08/28/19
Late Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Left More Than $8M For Wife And Six Children
CLIP 08/28/19
Missy Elliott Offering Reward For Diamond Necklace She Lost Backstage At MTV VMAs
CLIP 08/28/19
John Paul Jones Shocks Bachelor Nation By Ruining a Wedding on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
CLIP 08/28/19
Mama June Is Apparently Selling Her Home As Daughters Have Reportedly 'Cut Her Off'
CLIP 08/28/19
Bruce Willis Proudly Poses For Mirror Selfie With Daughters Tallulah, Rumer & Scout
CLIP 08/28/19
Ed Sheeran Taking 18-Month Break From Music After Finishing 'Divide' Tour
CLIP 08/28/19
Prince Harry and Prince William Have Yearly Tradition To Honor Princess Diana On Day She Died
CLIP 08/28/19
John Stamos Admits Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal 'Doesn't Make Sense'
CLIP 08/28/19
John Legend Proves He’s A Good Instagram Husband For Chrissy Teigen On Thailand Vacay
CLIP 08/28/19
Miranda Lambert Shares Shirtless Peek At Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Doing Yardwork
CLIP 08/27/19
Prince William Sent This Sweet Photo and Message To Fans Who Wished Him A Happy Birthday
CLIP 08/27/19
Halsey Explains The Surprisingly Cute Reason She Was Texting During Shawn Mendes' MTV VMA Performance
CLIP 08/27/19
Cassie Engaged To Alex Fine Less Than A Year After Splitting From Diddy
CLIP 08/27/19
Jason Momoa Entertains Everyone While Trapped In Hotel Elevator For 2 Hours
CLIP 08/27/19
Katherine Heigl Hypes Her Kids With An ‘Embarrassing Cheer’ For First Day Of School
CLIP 08/27/19
Wendy Williams Confirms Ex Kevin Hunter Has A Daughter With Another Woman
CLIP 08/27/19
Kate Middleton And Prince William Rename Charity After Splitting From Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
CLIP 08/27/19
John Travolta Awkwardly Tried Give Taylor Swift’s VMA To Drag Race Star Jade Jolie
CLIP 08/27/19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares Sweet Honeymoon Update And Adorable Wedding Moments
CLIP 08/27/19
Demi Lovato Apparently Skipped The MTV VMAs To Guest Star On 'Will & Grace'
CLIP 08/27/19
Miley Cyrus' New Breakup Tattoo After Liam Hemsworth Split Explains All Her Feelings
CLIP 08/27/19
Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus & More: The 7 MTV VMA Performances We Can't Stop Talking About
CLIP 08/27/19
MTV VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Gets Majorly Roasted Online
CLIP 08/26/19
Sophie Turner Kisses Joe Jonas And Danielle Jonas Is On Her Feet As Jonas Brothers Win Best Pop VMA
CLIP 08/26/19
7 Crazy Moments You May Have Missed From The 2019 MTV VMAs
CLIP 08/26/19
Miley Cyrus' Emotional MTV VMAs Performance of 'Slide Away' Will Have You Crying
CLIP 08/26/19
Missy Elliott Crushes MTV VMAs With Powerhouse Medley Of Biggest Hits: See All The Surprises!
CLIP 08/26/19
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Turn Up The Heat With Steamy VMAs Performance
CLIP 08/26/19
Alison Brie Hilariously Calls Her Breasts Her Best Accessory On The MTV VMAs Red Carpet
CLIP 08/26/19
Queen Latifah Jokes She Could Pull Off Britney Spears' Iconic VMA Look If She Cycled Non-Stop
CLIP 08/26/19
Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid Adorably Fangirl Over 'Queer Eye's' Jonathan Van Ness At The MTV VMAs
CLIP 08/26/19
The Jonas Brothers Bring The Heat In First MTV VMAs Performance In 11 Years
CLIP 08/26/19
Taylor Swift Brings Down the House At 2019 MTV VMAs With Emotional Double Performance
CLIP 08/26/19
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Wife Lauren Feels 'Strong' Representing Her Man At The MTV VMAs
CLIP 08/26/19
Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello And More Serve Risky Looks At 2019 MTV VMAs Red Carpet!
CLIP 08/26/19
Lindsey Vonn's Fiancé P.K. Subban Tells Unique Story Behind Her Unique Emerald Engagement Ring
CLIP 08/26/19
Jonathan Van Ness Says Miley Cyrus Is 'Really Brave' For Post Breakup VMA Performance
CLIP 08/26/19
Dr. Drew Deadass Asks Nikita Dragun To Put A Collar On Him In This VMAs Interview!
CLIP 08/26/19
Keke Palmer Nails Normani's Viral 'Motivation' Basketball Booty Bump On The MTV VMAs Red Carpet
CLIP 08/26/19
Bebe Rexha Shares Body Positive Message At VMAs: 'This Is Who I Am, Curves And All And Cellulite'
CLIP 08/26/19
Marc Jacobs Shows Off His Eye-Popping 'Wizard of Oz'- Inspired Ruby Slippers At 2019 MTV VMAs!
CLIP 08/26/19
Kiana Ledé Twerks To Megan Thee Stallion's 'Big Ole Freak" At 2019 MTV VMAs
CLIP 08/26/19
Kim Kardashian Admits She Was 'Embarrassingly Obsessed' With Fame: It 'Can Be Addictive'
CLIP 08/26/19
Jamie-Lynn Sigler: Late 'Sopranos' Star James Gandolfini Is 'My Version Of The Big Guy Upstairs'
CLIP 08/26/19
Lance Bass Wears Special Outfit To Honor *NSYNC's First MTV VMA Performance 20 Years Ago
CLIP 08/26/19
CNCO Reveal They Are Huge Fans Of One Direction
CLIP 08/26/19
Chris Evans, Katy Perry, Sarah Hyland And More Stars Celebrate National Dog Day
CLIP 08/26/19
Sophie Turner Shares Her Biggest Challenge In Life And It’s Not What You Think
CLIP 08/26/19
7 Reasons Kate Middleton And Brother James Middleton Are The Ultimate Dog Parents
CLIP 08/26/19
Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Say John Paul Jones Ruined Their Wedding: He's An 'Aggressive Narcissist'
CLIP 08/26/19
Harry Styles Reveals If He's Ready For A One Direction Reunion
CLIP 08/26/19
How Alex Honnold’s Historic 'Free Solo' Climb Changed His Life And Evolved His Relationship
CLIP 08/26/19
Why Kate Middleton's Sapphire Engagement Ring Could Have Gone To Meghan Markle
CLIP 08/26/19
Emilia Fart Defends Pal Trisha Paytas: 'She's Incredible'
CLIP 08/26/19
Lizzo, John Legend & More Thrilled For Getting On Barack and Michelle Obama's 2019 Summer Playlist
CLIP 08/26/19
Vin Diesel Hints At Paul Walker's Character Returning For 'Fast & Furious 9'
CLIP 08/26/19
Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes To JoJo Fletcher With Sparkly New Engagement Ring
CLIP 08/26/19
Camila Cabello Couldn’t Look More In Love Watching Shawn Mendes Perform
CLIP 08/26/19
Cardi B Hilariously Reveals She Was 'Nervous' To Give Jennifer Lopez A Lap Dance On 'Hustlers'
CLIP 08/25/19
Jennifer Lopez Thought She Actually Broke Constance Wu's Nose While Filming 'Hustlers'
CLIP 08/25/19
Ryan Reynolds Epically Trolls Blake Lively With Unflattering Photos On Her Birthday
CLIP 08/25/19
Kate Middleton & Prince William Join Queen Elizabeth For Church -- See Their Royal Fashion!
CLIP 08/25/19
'Frozen 2': Idina Menzel & Jonathan Groff Tease What's Coming For Elsa, Anna & Kristoff!
CLIP 08/24/19
Elle Fanning Reveals The Hilarious Thing Angelina Jolie Did On Set of 'Maleficent 2'!
CLIP 08/24/19
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Daisy Ridley & John Boyega On Rey Maybe Going To The Dark Side
CLIP 08/24/19
Salma Hayek Freaks Out Over 'Eternals' Co-Star Angelina Jolie In This Interview!
CLIP 08/24/19
Chris Pratt Dishes On Married Life With Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'God Is Good'
CLIP 08/24/19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Spills Wedding Details At D23: 'It Was Phenomenal'
CLIP 08/24/19
Hilary Duff To Star In 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Series For Disney+
CLIP 08/23/19
Kylie Jenner Shares A Jaw-Dropping Glimpse Inside Her Designer Shoe Closet: 'I Have A Problem'
CLIP 08/23/19
Selena Quintanilla's Murder: Uncovering New Details About Her Life and Tragic Death
CLIP 08/23/19
VMA Host Sebastian Maniscalco's 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Already Unimpressed With His Jokes
CLIP 08/23/19
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.': Ming-Na Wen Says The Final Season Will Have Fans In Tears
CLIP 08/23/19
Christina Aguilera Denies Crushing On Ryan Gosling During 'Mickey Mouse Club': 'That's Like Incest!'
CLIP 08/23/19
Brian Austin Green Is Still Smitten With Wife Megan Fox: She's So Much More Than 'Stunning'
CLIP 08/23/19
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Awkwardly Attend His Ex Cressida Bonas’ Wedding
CLIP 08/23/19
Danica Patrick Gushes Over Her Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers' 'Inspiring' Comeback Story
CLIP 08/23/19
John Travolta Hilariously Recalls Crashing A Wedding With Robin Williams
CLIP 08/23/19
Swimmer Caeleb Dressel Says Michael Phelps Texted Him After Crushing His Record
CLIP 08/23/19
Blac Chyna and Daughter Dream Kardashian Could Be Identical Twins In Precious Selfie
CLIP 08/23/19
Meghan Markle Has A Go-To 'Duchess Pose' For Public Events And Here's Why
CLIP 08/23/19
Kirstie Alley Reveals Surprising Memory Of John Travolta From 30 Years Ago: He Slapped Me
CLIP 08/23/19
Jon Favreau Hilariously Explains Why Gwyneth Paltrow Forgot She Was In 'Spider-Man Homecoming'
CLIP 08/23/19
Kenny Ortega Admits It's Been 'Rough' Missing Cameron Boyce 'As A Soul And A Spirit'
CLIP 08/23/19
John Travolta Jokes That He May Mispronounce Again While Presenting At VMAs
CLIP 08/23/19
Lindsey Vonn Knew Fiancé P.K. Subban Was 'The One' Months Before Getting Engaged
CLIP 08/23/19
Bethenny Frankel Drops Bombshell That She’s Married After Surprising 'Real Housewives' Exit
CLIP 08/23/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.