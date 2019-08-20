Why Anna Faris Is Dying To Have Lil' Kim On Her Podcast: 'She's A Baller'

Also available on the NBC app

Anna Faris has been in the spotlight for decades, but she's still a fangirl at heart. The "Mom" star, who recently partnered with Clorox and DonorsChoose.org, tells Access Hollywood exclusively that her hit podcast "Unqualified" is returning in mid-September with a fresh relaunch – and she has at least one dream guest in mind. Anna recalls first seeing Lil' Kim at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards and being in awe ever since, but the rapper isn't the only celebrity she's hoping to book.

