Ally Brooke put in "work" on the ballroom floor! The former Fifth Harmony singer explained why she chose their throwback hit "Work From Home" for her debut on "Dancing With the Stars." She said, "It was a fun way to start off the show and to show people where I come from and also where I am now." She also shared who she still keeps in touch with from the girl group!

