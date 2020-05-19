Also available on the nbc app

Hold that thought! "The View" star Whoopi Goldberg shut co-host Meghan McCain down with a commercial break during a heated discussion about the Democrats' proposed $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Whoopi cut the conservative panelist off mid-sentence after she got fired up in response to Sunny Hostin's suggestion that Republicans aren't interested in helping working class families survive the health crisis. Though the moment seemed tense on TV, a source later told PEOPLE magazine, "Given the circumstances of the hosts filming remotely during the pandemic, it's entirely possible that Meghan wasn't even hearing Whoopi in real time."

