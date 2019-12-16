Also available on the nbc app

Whoopi Goldberg isn't afraid to speak her mind. While on "The View," the group of ladies was talking about President Trump's impeachment hearing, and things got a bit heated as Meghan McCain clashed with the other hosts. The result? Goldberg shut down McCain and told her to "stop talking" in a pretty intense moment that resulted in McCain clapping back by replying, "I won't talk the rest of the show." Whoopi snapped back, "I'm ok with that. if you are going to behave like this" before tossing to a commercial.

