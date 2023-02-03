Main Content

Whoopi Goldberg Shows Kit Harington Her 'Game Of Thrones' Toilet & His Reaction Is Priceless

CLIP02/03/23

Whoopi Goldberg is very comfortable with her "Game of Thrones" fandom! The Oscar winner revealed to guest Kit Harington on Thursday's "The View" that she has an actual "iron throne" in her dressing room: a toilet adorned with metalwork reminiscent of the HBO show. Kit, 36, laughed over the funny reveal and it turns out to be well-timed, too – the actor is currently potty training his toddler son with wife and fellow "GoT" alum Rose Leslie.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Whoopi Goldberg, Kit Harington, The View, Game of Thrones, Jon Snow, rose leslie, TV
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.