Whoopi Goldberg is very comfortable with her "Game of Thrones" fandom! The Oscar winner revealed to guest Kit Harington on Thursday's "The View" that she has an actual "iron throne" in her dressing room: a toilet adorned with metalwork reminiscent of the HBO show. Kit, 36, laughed over the funny reveal and it turns out to be well-timed, too – the actor is currently potty training his toddler son with wife and fellow "GoT" alum Rose Leslie.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight