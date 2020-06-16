Also available on the NBC app

Stars are continuing to speak out against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States as outrage builds over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and countless others. Access Hollywood takes a look at some recent powerful statements from celebrities, including Jay Pharoah, who opened up about his encounter with police on "The Talk," Whoopi Goldberg discussing racism on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and Jada Pinkett Smith announcing a Red Table Talk about the "state of emergency" Black people are in.

