Whoopi Goldberg And Meghan McCain Want Everyone To ‘Calm Down’ After Their Heated Debate

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain are keeping things real. The duo addressed their situation, explaining that while they sometimes clash on-air, they have no ill will towards each other and that these kinds of things happen. Their sentiments comes after a previous episode of the talk show made major headlines after Whoopi told her co-host to "please stop talking." In the previous episode, things got heated during a discussion about President Trump's impeachment hearing, with Whoopi shutting down Meghan and then tossing to a commercial break.

