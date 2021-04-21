Also available on the nbc app

With the 2021 Oscar Awards quickly approaching, “The Vault” by Access Hollywood podcast hosts Scott Evans and Zuri Hall are giving their predictions for the Best Actress category for the Academy Awards. Listen to this special episode of “The Vault” to hear interviews with nominees, Andra Day, Leslie Odom Jr., and Viola Davis. Regina King also told Access Hollywood after the nominations came out how she felt getting snubbed for the Best Picture and Best Director categories. Listen to "The Vault" by Access Hollywood to hear more!

Appearing: