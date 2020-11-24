Also available on the nbc app

Who's the bigger Melissa McCarthy expert: her real-life husband Ben Falcone or her "Superintelligence" screen partner Bobby Cannavale? During a fun interview with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles, the men tested their knowledge on the comedic powerhouse. Plus, Melissa, Bobby and Ben talked about the message of their new film "Superintelligence" and the 20 Days of Kindness campaign the movie inspired. "Superintelligence" debuts Nov. 26 on HBO Max.

