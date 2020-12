Also available on the nbc app

March 9 marked 23 years since the tragic murder of Christopher Wallace, also known as the Notorious B.I.G. As of today, no one has ever been charged with his murder. Access Hollywood dives deep into the mystery surrounding his death with Greg Kading, a retired LAPD detective who investigated the murder of Biggie Smalls. Kading shares three prevailing theories about the cold case and where it stands now.

