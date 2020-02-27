Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift slayed it with her new music video for "The Man." But who is the TikTok star featured on the sidelines of Tay's tennis meltdown scene? She's none other than 17-year-old Loren Gray. If you haven't heard of her, we're going to break down everything you need to know about the social media sensation! Gray boasts a massive online following, with nearly four million YouTube subscribers, nearly 19 million Instagram followers and nearly 40 million followers on TikTok. Her TikToks range from fun dance videos, to fierce fashion poses to videos that showcase her love for the show, "The Office."

