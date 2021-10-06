You may recognize Thomas Canestraro from the paparazzi shots of him filming the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” as a ripped delivery man but who is the actor? Thomas has appeared on magazine ads and in “Expendables 3.” He spoke to Access Hollywood about his growing fame, saying, “People sending me pictures and messages and I’m like, ‘Oh. That was quick.’” And just in case you’re wondering, he’s not single.

