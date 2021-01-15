Also available on the nbc app

With Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey's romance Instagram official, what do fans need to know about the successful model? Dating expert Devyn Simone explains to Access Hollywood why Michael and Lori's relationship has social media completely divided. And, watch Lori's dad, Steve Harvey, explain to Access back in 2015 that he's always put her dates through an intense vetting process!

