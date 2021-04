Also available on the nbc app

Is Jamie Foxx off the market? The 51-year-old is rumored to be dating Dana Caprio, according to multiple reports. But who is his possible new lady love? She's a 26-year-old sport and fitness model, according to her Wilhelmina models profile. Her actor flame is also apparently a big fan of her killer bod and is always liking sizzling snaps of her on Instagram!

