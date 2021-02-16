Also available on the nbc app

"Bridgerton" has a new leading lady! It was announced recently that the new female lead for “Bridgerton” season two will be “Sex Education” star Simone Ashley. The 25-year-old is set to play Kate, who is the love interest of Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony Bridgerton. Similar to season one of the hit Netflix series, which followed Simon and Daphne’s love story, it will largely mirror the plot of book two in Julia Quinn’s book series that follows that stories of each Bridgerton family member’s journey to finding love.

Appearing: