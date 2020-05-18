Also available on the nbc app

Whitney Port is doing the best that she can under the circumstances! The TV personality and "With Whit" host chatted with Access Hollywood via Zoom about her partnership with Dress for Success and Chloe Wine Collection to help women in the workplace. Plus, the "Hills: New Beginnings" star opened up about life at home in quarantine as working mom to 2-year-old son Sonny. Whitney also revealed how she and husband Tim Rosenman have created their own special date nights in the kitchen!

