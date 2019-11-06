Whitney Houston’s Best Friend Robyn Crawford Reveals Intimate Details About Their Romance

Also available on the NBC app

Robyn Crawford is breaking her silence on her relationship with her best friend Whitney Houston. In excerpts from her new memoir, "A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston," that were obtained by <a href="https://people.com/music/robyn-crawford-breaks-silence-whitney-houston-love-affair-memoir/">People</a>. "We wanted to be together, and that meant just us," she said. Crawford went on to explain they ended their physical relationship after the superstar signed with Clive Davis. "She said we shouldn't be physical anymore because it would make our journey even more difficult. She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us and back in the '80s that’s how it felt."

