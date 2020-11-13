Also available on the nbc app

Whitney Cummings is ready for a fight! In a recent Tweet, the comedian teasingly challenged Britney Spears' dad to a cage match amid the pop star's ongoing conservatorship battle. While chatting with Access Daily's Scott Evans and Kit Hoover, Whitney said that the offer is still on the table. "Come at me! I will fight this guy. Put me in, coach! I'm available,” she joked, adding, "I don't know the legalities of the case, but it all feels off to me." The funnywoman also revealed how she inspired Lee Daniels to make the jump from films to TV. Plus, she shared the inspiration behind her upcoming virtual comedy event, "In Stitches: A Night of Laughs with Whitney Cummings and Friends," which will benefit the Hydrocephalus Association. "In Stitches" airs Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. Go to the Hydrocephalus Association's website to find out more.

Appearing: