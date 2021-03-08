Also available on the nbc app

The White House is backing Meghan Markle! Joe Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised the Duchess of Sussex for being so open about her mental health struggles during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. "For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story, that takes courage... That is certainly something the president believes, and he has talked about the importance of investing in a lot of these areas that they are committed to in the future," Jen Psaki said during her daily press briefing.

