Eva Green Has 'No Doubt' Johnny Depp Will 'Emerge' From Amber Heard Trial With 'His Good Name'
CLIP 05/20/22
Main Content
Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall sat down with Tambra Alvoid, the mother of 39-year-old Cynthia Bah-Traore, who went missing in February 2021. Nearly one year after she vanished, her mother is still pleading for anyone with information to come forward and help bring Cynthia home to her two sons. To learn more about the case or provide any information, contact The Black and Missing Foundation at BAMFI.org or call the Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).