Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Where Is Cynthia Bah-Traore? Search For Missing Mom Of 2 Continues As Her Mother Pleads For Help

CLIP01/28/22
Also available on the nbc app

Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall sat down with Tambra Alvoid, the mother of 39-year-old Cynthia Bah-Traore, who went missing in February 2021. Nearly one year after she vanished, her mother is still pleading for anyone with information to come forward and help bring Cynthia home to her two sons. To learn more about the case or provide any information, contact The Black and Missing Foundation at BAMFI.org or call the Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Appearing:
Tags: True Crime, Missing Mom, Cynthia Bah-Traore, Zuri Hall, Black and Missing
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCrime and MysteryDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.