'When They See Us' Star Jharrel Jerome Fights Back Tears In Powerful Emmy Speech

Also available on the NBC app

Jharrel Jerome brought the house down with his acceptance speech at the 2019 Emmy Awards. The 21-year-old won Outstanding Lead Actor for a Limited Series for his powerful portrayal of Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay's "When They See Us." Amy Adams, Mahershala Ali and Sterling K. Brown were among the audience members who gave him an emotional standing ovation as he accepted the award. Onstage, Jharrel choked up while thanking his "beautiful mother," saying, "I couldn't do it without her."

Appearing: