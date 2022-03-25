As part of Crown Media Family Network's commitment to bring kindness and care into the world, the company's President and CEO, Wonya Lucas, EVP, Programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, and SVP, Development, Laurie Ferneau, recently joined Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Kevin McGarry, Kayla Wallace and Ben Rosenbaum cast members from Hallmark Channel's highly popular scripted series, "When Calls the Heart" – now in its ninth season – for a day of volunteering at Los Angeles-based equine rescue, Win Place Home. "When Calls the Heart" airs Sundays 8/7c on Hallmark Channel (Crown Media Family Network). Production assistance provided by: Peach Hill Media for Hallmark Channel.

