'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Says 'The Worst Has Passed' After Emergency Intestine Surgery

Pat Sajak is on the mend following his emergency surgery. On Nov. 11, the beloved "Wheel of Fortune" host made his first statement since undergoing a procedure to correct a blocked intestine the week prior. "I'm so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness. Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I'll be out of the hospital in a day [or] two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!)" he tweeted.

