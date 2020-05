Also available on the NBC app

"Tiger King's" Joe Exotic was just recently sentenced to 22 years for the murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, as well as animal cruelty. But in a new twist, Joe is now suing his former business partner, Jeff Lowe, along with several government agencies for $94 million. Lowe did not respond to request for comment. Access Hollywood legal expert Alison Triessl weighs in on what could happen next.

