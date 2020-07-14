Also available on the NBC app

ABC's "What Would You Do?" uses hidden cameras to show real reactions to thought-provoking situations. The brand-new season brings us a timely scenario involving racism, when a man wears a Confederate flag to one grocery store in Mississippi and one in New York. Host John Quiñones told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall his thoughts on the incident and said he wasn't surprised by how it played out. "What Would You Do?" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Available until 08/13/20

