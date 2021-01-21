Main Content

Last September, Princess Eugenie revealed that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting their first child in “early 2021,” and now that the new year is here, wagers as to what the tiny royal will be called are heating up. UK betting company Ladbrokes announced updated betting odds this week. Leading the list of girls names at 6/1 odds is Grace, followed by Victoria, Alice and Arabella at 7/1 and Florence at 8/1. For the boys, Arthur lead with 6/1 odds, will James at 7/1 and Frederick, Edward and Albert at 8/1.

