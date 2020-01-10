Also available on the NBC app

How will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big decision to transition away from their senior royal roles affect their lives? Access Hollywood breaks down all the possibilities for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's road ahead, from where they could live to how they could handle security and earn money. Plus, Access talks to NBC Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons about the "tough 24 hours" Buckingham Palace has had and the "tense few days" ahead.

