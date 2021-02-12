Also available on the nbc app

Princess Eugenie's newborn son has a lot in common with his cousin Archie. Buckingham Palace confirmed the 30-year-old royal gave birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on Feb. 9 at The Portland Hospital in London — the same place where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their bundle of joy in May 2019. Days after Eugenie's exciting announcement, the new parents settled their little one into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which is also the previous home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

