At CinemaCon 2018, Taraji P. Henson tells Access about playing Ali, a "strong and intimidating" character, who she says men fear in the upcoming "What Men Want." But, how will things change for her character when she gets the ability to hear what men want? And, is "What Men Want" connected to the 2000 Mel Gibson film "What Women Want"?

