Also available on the NBC app

Princess Anne is reflecting on seven decades in the royal spotlight – and may have more in common with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle than you think! Queen Elizabeth's only daughter has long been known as the hardest-working royal, but gave fans a more personal glimpse into her behind-the-scenes life in a wide-ranging interview for Vanity Fair ahead of her 70th birthday. Despite her lifetime of loyalty to the monarchy, Anne has broken from tradition in at least one major way, to which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can definitely relate!

Appearing: