Talk about some powerful friends! Lala Anthony joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to chat about her return to the hit show “The Chi,” and how she makes her hit TikTok videos with her famous friends, Vanessa Bryant and Ciara. According to Lala, the three stars have a group chat together where they bounce ideas off each other, including concepts for funny TikTok videos. Lala said, “It was literally a group chat telling us exactly what to do and how to do it. We just try to make the days fun and add some, you know, fun stuff into our day. So it’s just a fun challenge we wanted to participate in. Nani and Kiyan really took the lead and told us how to do it and we just followed along.” Catch Lala Anthony on her return to “The Chi” on Showtime on May 23rd.

