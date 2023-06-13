Johnny Depp has plans with what he’s going to do with the $1 million dollars from ex-wife Amber Heard, following their highly publicized legal battle. A source close to Johnny tells Access Hollywood that the "Pirates Of The Caribbean" actor will donate the money to five charities. According to the insider, the 60-year-old plans to gift the money to Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment. The pair's heated defamation case wrapped up last year and a settlement was announced in December 2022.

