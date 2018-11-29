Also available on the nbc app

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are mere days away from tying the knot, and they've already kicked off their prenuptial festivities on a traditional note. On Wednesday morning, the bride and groom participated in a puja ceremony at the Mumbai home of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra. Seema Chenam, a co-founder of Elegant Events, gives Access the scoop on the ritual and dishes on the other wedding week ceremonies we can expect the happy couple to partake in.

