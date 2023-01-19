Main Content

What Is A Nepo Baby? Breaking Down The Viral Conversation Surrounding Stars With Famous Parents

CLIP01/18/23

The conversation around "nepo babies" went viral after New York Magazine released a cover story connecting celebrity children's success to nepotism. As the discussion surrounding the trend heats up, Access Hollywood investigates the love-hate obsession with "nepo babies." Nate Jones, senior writer at Vulture and New York Magazine, breaks down the discourse for Access and outlines different categories of "nepo babies" in Hollywood.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: nepo baby, celebrity, entertainment, Gwyneth Paltrow, maude apatow, Dakota Johnson
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.