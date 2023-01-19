The conversation around "nepo babies" went viral after New York Magazine released a cover story connecting celebrity children's success to nepotism. As the discussion surrounding the trend heats up, Access Hollywood investigates the love-hate obsession with "nepo babies." Nate Jones, senior writer at Vulture and New York Magazine, breaks down the discourse for Access and outlines different categories of "nepo babies" in Hollywood.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight