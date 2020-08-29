Also available on the nbc app

Did Wesley Snipes almost quit his movie career? The actor shares with Access Daily's Scott Evans that he was once ready to say goodbye to films and focus on the stage – until a fan told him how inspired they were to see Wesley on the big screen. Wesley also recalls losing out on the "Coming to America" role he initially auditioned for and why it feels "transformative" to be returning for the anticipated sequel. Catch Wesley in "Cut Throat City," out now.

