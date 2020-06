Also available on the NBC app

Wesley Snipes can't help but to gush over his co-star Eddie Murphy at the 2020 Golden Globes! Wesley, who stars alongside the comedian in the hit movie, "Dolemite Is My Name," told Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez why it was totally so "surreal" working with the star. Besides Eddie, Wesley also shared who he is fanboying over at the big award show.

