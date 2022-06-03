Main Content

Were Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Booed While Leaving Queen's Jubilee Church Service?

CLIP06/03/22

Were Meghan Markle & Prince Harry booed while leaving the thanksgiving service during the Queen's Jubilee festivities In London? As the couple were leaving the National Service honoring the Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday, they seemed to be met with boos from onlookers. Access Hollywood guest correspondent and author of "HRH: So Many Thoughts On Royal Style," Elizabeth Holmes, was in the crowd for the moment and said a bus blocking people's view may be to blame for the boos.

