It looks like Justin Bieber was always meant to be with Hailey Baldwin! The "Yummy" singer stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and shared with guest host and pal Demi Lovato the story of how he and his wife first met, joking that their meeting might have been a set-up. "Looking back now, it was definitely an arranged marriage, like they set this whole thing up. Since she was raised Christian, it was like, 'Oh, I want to introduce you to Justin and his mom. They have similar values and believe the same things, we think you guys would be good friends,'" Justin explained.

