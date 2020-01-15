Also available on the NBC app

Has the feud between Wendy Williams and Howard Stern just reignited? Things got tense between the media personalities this week over an honor "The Wendy Williams Show" host beat the radio mogul to nearly a decade ago. On Jan. 13's "The Howard Stern Show," Howard shaded Wendy for getting inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame one year before him. Wendy responded to his diss on her own talk show, saying she was "tired of fighting with" him and actually agreed with his point. "They were wrong for that. But don't hate on me cause I got in before you," she said.

