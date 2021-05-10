Main Content

Wendy Williams Tears Up Over Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Unveiling: 'This Is A Big Deal'

CLIP05/10/21
Wendy Williams just achieved a major career milestone! Following the unveiling of her lookalike wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York, the talk show host told Access Hollywood she was feeling "overwhelmed" about the accomplishment. "This is a big deal. I'll go down in history!" she said while tearing up. Wendy also shared an update where things stood with Mario Lopez's friend Mike Esterman, who won a date with her on her show earlier this spring. "Mike is in Maryland, though, and Maryland is far from New York," she said of the distance between them. "You know, he's a nice guy, but I work. He works. Convenience is needed. … There is no 'in the picture' or 'out of the picture,' it's just the picture – Mine." She added, "I would like to be in a relationship, but one thing at a time."

