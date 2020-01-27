Main Content

Wendy Williams Tears Up And Gets Emotional Remembering Kobe Bryant

Wendy Williams got emotional on her show while remembering the late Kobe Bryant. The talk show host teared up and revealed she almost wanted to cancel the episode because she was so upset. Wendy's comments come after Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter accident that occurred in Calabasas, Calif. The crash claimed the lives of seven others.

